Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

DUNEDIN Single family home in Pipers Glen with an over sized back yard and large screened lanai with outdoor patio large enough for a grill and sitting area. A short walking distance from a beautiful community pool for your enjoyment of that special Florida outdoor life. Oversized driveway for extra car parking. Centrally located and with easy access to shopping, parks, beaches and airports. A few minute drive to quaint down town Dunedin with many, shops, restaurants and marina.