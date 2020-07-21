All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 1019 VINEYARD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
1019 VINEYARD COURT
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:18 AM

1019 VINEYARD COURT

1019 Vineyard Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1019 Vineyard Court, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cul de sac location. Three bedroom / two bath split plan with easy access to all commuting arteries. Tile floors in living and wet areas, wood laminate in bedrooms. Family room opens to large screen porch, and lovely open stone patio for relaxing and entertaining. Lot is irregular. Back yard is oversized, fully fenced, and configured to accommodate parking a boat or RV. Large two car garage with washer/dryer included. One pet allowed. Zoned for Garrison Jones Elementary, Dunedin Highland Middle, and Dunedin High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 VINEYARD COURT have any available units?
1019 VINEYARD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1019 VINEYARD COURT have?
Some of 1019 VINEYARD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 VINEYARD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1019 VINEYARD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 VINEYARD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 VINEYARD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1019 VINEYARD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1019 VINEYARD COURT offers parking.
Does 1019 VINEYARD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 VINEYARD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 VINEYARD COURT have a pool?
No, 1019 VINEYARD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1019 VINEYARD COURT have accessible units?
No, 1019 VINEYARD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 VINEYARD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 VINEYARD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 VINEYARD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 VINEYARD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDunedin 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg