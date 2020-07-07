367 SE 1st Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful townhouse with a private one car garage attached built in 2017. Just pull in and you are home! The gourmet kitchen is a cook's delight complete with granite counter tops, an under counter sink, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous dark cabinetry. Time to make memories and culinary masterpieces! Half bath downstairs with a pedestal sink. Large living room and dining room combination. Plenty of room to feel spacious. Beautiful tile throughout the first floor. Ascend up the stairs to a nice sized master suite complete with two closets, one a walk-in. Two additional good sized bedrooms plus two full bathrooms upstairs. Covered, patio at the rear of the town home with no direct neighbors behind. Privacy! Full size washer and dryer. Great location with a short drive to the beach.