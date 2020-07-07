All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Last updated June 17 2020

367 SE 1st Drive

367 Southeast 1st Drive · (954) 448-6400
Location

367 Southeast 1st Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Carver Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1508 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful townhouse with a private one car garage attached built in 2017. Just pull in and you are home! The gourmet kitchen is a cook's delight complete with granite counter tops, an under counter sink, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous dark cabinetry. Time to make memories and culinary masterpieces! Half bath downstairs with a pedestal sink. Large living room and dining room combination. Plenty of room to feel spacious. Beautiful tile throughout the first floor. Ascend up the stairs to a nice sized master suite complete with two closets, one a walk-in. Two additional good sized bedrooms plus two full bathrooms upstairs. Covered, patio at the rear of the town home with no direct neighbors behind. Privacy! Full size washer and dryer. Great location with a short drive to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 SE 1st Drive have any available units?
367 SE 1st Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 367 SE 1st Drive have?
Some of 367 SE 1st Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 SE 1st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
367 SE 1st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 SE 1st Drive pet-friendly?
No, 367 SE 1st Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 367 SE 1st Drive offer parking?
Yes, 367 SE 1st Drive offers parking.
Does 367 SE 1st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 367 SE 1st Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 SE 1st Drive have a pool?
No, 367 SE 1st Drive does not have a pool.
Does 367 SE 1st Drive have accessible units?
No, 367 SE 1st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 367 SE 1st Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 367 SE 1st Drive has units with dishwashers.
