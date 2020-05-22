2051 SE 3rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge elevator gym pool sauna

Unique 1st Floor Direct Ocean Condo with expansive view of the Ocean over the Pool. Large 2 bedroom , 2 1/2 bath with large Den that can function as a 3rd bedroom. Open floor plan in the prestigious Ocean Plaza includes Marble Floors throughout the entire apartment, modern Snaidero Kitchen and Baths, upgraded Stainless Steel appliances, Double Oven and Wine Cooler. Building offers 24 hour concierge, gym overlooking the Ocean, Steam Room and lots of Green Space. Walk directly out of your apartment to the Deerfield Boardwalk and just steps to shops and restaurants. Two (2) pets permitted under 50lbs. This is a very unique property that will not disappoint.