Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:59 AM

2051 SE 3rd St

2051 Southeast 3rd Street · (561) 866-6321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Deerfield Beach
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

2051 Southeast 3rd Street, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$4,750

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2779 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
pool
sauna
Unique 1st Floor Direct Ocean Condo with expansive view of the Ocean over the Pool. Large 2 bedroom , 2 1/2 bath with large Den that can function as a 3rd bedroom. Open floor plan in the prestigious Ocean Plaza includes Marble Floors throughout the entire apartment, modern Snaidero Kitchen and Baths, upgraded Stainless Steel appliances, Double Oven and Wine Cooler. Building offers 24 hour concierge, gym overlooking the Ocean, Steam Room and lots of Green Space. Walk directly out of your apartment to the Deerfield Boardwalk and just steps to shops and restaurants. Two (2) pets permitted under 50lbs. This is a very unique property that will not disappoint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2051 SE 3rd St have any available units?
2051 SE 3rd St has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2051 SE 3rd St have?
Some of 2051 SE 3rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2051 SE 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
2051 SE 3rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2051 SE 3rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2051 SE 3rd St is pet friendly.
Does 2051 SE 3rd St offer parking?
No, 2051 SE 3rd St does not offer parking.
Does 2051 SE 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2051 SE 3rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2051 SE 3rd St have a pool?
Yes, 2051 SE 3rd St has a pool.
Does 2051 SE 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 2051 SE 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2051 SE 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2051 SE 3rd St has units with dishwashers.
