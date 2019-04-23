612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2

Amenities

Welcome Home to Your Lovely 2BD/1BTH apartment. As you enter the property the first thing you'll notice is the solid flooring. Fabulous location that you'll love, this unit is only minutes from the Daytona Beach Boardwalk Amusements. With easy access to I-92 & I-1, and a stones throw from BCU. Schedule your showing today and apply for you new apartment!



PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable. All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history. Also NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.