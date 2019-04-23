All apartments in Daytona Beach
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:02 AM

612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2

612 George W Engram Boulevard · (407) 337-3985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

612 George W Engram Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome Home to Your Lovely 2BD/1BTH apartment. As you enter the property the first thing you'll notice is the solid flooring. Fabulous location that you'll love, this unit is only minutes from the Daytona Beach Boardwalk Amusements. With easy access to I-92 & I-1, and a stones throw from BCU. Schedule your showing today and apply for you new apartment!

PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable. All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history. Also NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2 have any available units?
612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2 currently offering any rent specials?
612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2 pet-friendly?
No, 612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach.
Does 612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2 offer parking?
No, 612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2 does not offer parking.
Does 612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2 have a pool?
No, 612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2 does not have a pool.
Does 612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2 have accessible units?
No, 612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
