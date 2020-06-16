All apartments in Daytona Beach
Find more places like 360 Morningside Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Daytona Beach, FL
/
360 Morningside Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

360 Morningside Ave

360 Morningside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Daytona Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

360 Morningside Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Ortona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
BEACHSIDE LIVING JUST GOT BETTER! You will relax and enjoy your days and nights in this cozy 2/1 beachside home that is walking distance to the Famous Daytona Beach. This home features tile floors, wood beam cathedral ceiling in the living room and a stackable washer/dryer inside the home. Entertain your friends and family on the cool enclosed porch overlooking the fenced-in backyard oasis. Lawn is included in rent - so you can enjoy your weekends on the beach! Located close to the newly remodeled Bellair Plaza, fine dining, shopping and entertainment. This one won't last long! Contact us today for more information and an appointment to view this beachside cutie!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Morningside Ave have any available units?
360 Morningside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Daytona Beach, FL.
What amenities does 360 Morningside Ave have?
Some of 360 Morningside Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Morningside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
360 Morningside Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Morningside Ave pet-friendly?
No, 360 Morningside Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach.
Does 360 Morningside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 360 Morningside Ave does offer parking.
Does 360 Morningside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Morningside Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Morningside Ave have a pool?
No, 360 Morningside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 360 Morningside Ave have accessible units?
No, 360 Morningside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Morningside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Morningside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Morningside Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Morningside Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Similar Pages

Daytona Beach 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach 2 Bedrooms
Daytona Beach Apartments with ParkingDaytona Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Daytona Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Daytona

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus