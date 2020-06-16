360 Morningside Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

BEACHSIDE LIVING JUST GOT BETTER! You will relax and enjoy your days and nights in this cozy 2/1 beachside home that is walking distance to the Famous Daytona Beach. This home features tile floors, wood beam cathedral ceiling in the living room and a stackable washer/dryer inside the home. Entertain your friends and family on the cool enclosed porch overlooking the fenced-in backyard oasis. Lawn is included in rent - so you can enjoy your weekends on the beach! Located close to the newly remodeled Bellair Plaza, fine dining, shopping and entertainment. This one won't last long! Contact us today for more information and an appointment to view this beachside cutie!