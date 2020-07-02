All apartments in Davenport
Find more places like 910 U.S. 17.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davenport, FL
/
910 U.S. 17
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:50 PM

910 U.S. 17

910 US Route 17 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Davenport
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

910 US Route 17, Davenport, FL 33837

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ideally located on Hwy 17-92 on borders of Davenport and Haines City - Manufactured home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room and dining space in kitchen. Kitchen equipped with gas stove and refrigerator. Grounds maintenance, Water, Garbage,Sewer are all included in rent.

Income of at least double the rent required and minimum FICO credit score of 550.

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
$75 Application Fee Per Adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 U.S. 17 have any available units?
910 U.S. 17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, FL.
Is 910 U.S. 17 currently offering any rent specials?
910 U.S. 17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 U.S. 17 pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 U.S. 17 is pet friendly.
Does 910 U.S. 17 offer parking?
No, 910 U.S. 17 does not offer parking.
Does 910 U.S. 17 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 U.S. 17 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 U.S. 17 have a pool?
No, 910 U.S. 17 does not have a pool.
Does 910 U.S. 17 have accessible units?
No, 910 U.S. 17 does not have accessible units.
Does 910 U.S. 17 have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 U.S. 17 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 U.S. 17 have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 U.S. 17 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan Living Bella Citta
1205 South Venice Blvd
Davenport, FL 33897
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd
Davenport, FL 33896
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd
Davenport, FL 33896
The Meadows at ChampionsGate
9116 Integra Meadows Dr
Davenport, FL 33896
Champions Vue Apartments
101 Champions Vue Loop
Davenport, FL 33897

Similar Pages

Davenport 1 BedroomsDavenport 2 Bedrooms
Davenport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDavenport Apartments with Balcony
Davenport Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLHighland City, FLFern Park, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FL
DeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLLoughman, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins CollegeSeminole State College of Florida
University of South Florida-Main Campus