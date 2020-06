Amenities

South Florida at its best, come and enjoy canal front living. Launch your Kayak, go fishing or go boat watching. This complex features a heated pool and barbecue area overlooking a canal. Complex also has a coin laundry room. Condo is a 2/1 with stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping, public transportation, Fort Lauderdale airport, Hard Rock Cafe and THE BEACHES. Proof of income, credit check and background check NOT NEGOTIABLE. 2 months deposit and 1st month rent.