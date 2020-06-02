All apartments in Cooper City
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:35 PM

11525 Hibbs Grove Dr

11525 Hibbs Grove Drive · (305) 761-1612
Location

11525 Hibbs Grove Drive, Cooper City, FL 33330

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious Open Concept Pool Home in Cooper City. Located in the Gated Community of Hibbs Grove. Huge 1/2 Acre Lot with Expansive Outdoor Living Area, Covered Patio, Pool, Spa, & Fenced Yard. This Home Features, Five Bedrooms with Three And Half Baths plus Bonus room/Office, Including a Huge Master Bedroom with Built in Closets, Sitting Area, and Spa Bath. Open Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, Living Room, Dinning Room, Office, Laundry Room, and Attached Three Car Garage. Positioned in the Excellent A Rated Cooper City School District with Close Proximity to Shopping, Major Roadways, Dinning and More. House Can Not Be Shown Until June 30th When Current Tenant Leaves Due to COVID-19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11525 Hibbs Grove Dr have any available units?
11525 Hibbs Grove Dr has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11525 Hibbs Grove Dr have?
Some of 11525 Hibbs Grove Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11525 Hibbs Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11525 Hibbs Grove Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11525 Hibbs Grove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11525 Hibbs Grove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cooper City.
Does 11525 Hibbs Grove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11525 Hibbs Grove Dr does offer parking.
Does 11525 Hibbs Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11525 Hibbs Grove Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11525 Hibbs Grove Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11525 Hibbs Grove Dr has a pool.
Does 11525 Hibbs Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 11525 Hibbs Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11525 Hibbs Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11525 Hibbs Grove Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11525 Hibbs Grove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11525 Hibbs Grove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
