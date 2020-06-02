11525 Hibbs Grove Dr

Amenities

Spacious Open Concept Pool Home in Cooper City. Located in the Gated Community of Hibbs Grove. Huge 1/2 Acre Lot with Expansive Outdoor Living Area, Covered Patio, Pool, Spa, & Fenced Yard. This Home Features, Five Bedrooms with Three And Half Baths plus Bonus room/Office, Including a Huge Master Bedroom with Built in Closets, Sitting Area, and Spa Bath. Open Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, Living Room, Dinning Room, Office, Laundry Room, and Attached Three Car Garage. Positioned in the Excellent A Rated Cooper City School District with Close Proximity to Shopping, Major Roadways, Dinning and More. House Can Not Be Shown Until June 30th When Current Tenant Leaves Due to COVID-19.