378 Apartments for rent in Coconut Creek, FL with parking
1 of 26
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 26
1 of 35
1 of 24
1 of 10
1 of 29
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 22
1 of 5
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 18
1 of 18
There is only one butterfly capital in the world, and that is Coconut Creek. Recently labeled a 2013 Playful City, Coconut Creek, is home to the largest population of different butterfly species, thanks to playing host to the largest aviary in the world. So if youre lucky to be in "The Amazing Race" and your next clue says "butterfly world," dont head south to the Amazon Jungle.
Coconut Creek, a Broward County city, is comfortably sandwiched, like Kobe beef peeking out of a burger bun, between Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. The city's population, as per the census in 2010, stands proud at around 52,909 people. Of course, this has changed slightly since then. But it doesnt feel crowded at all. If you divide the land size (12 square miles) by the population, every single person in that city has about 0.0002 square miles to him or herself. And since some people have coupled up, theres more than enough room for everyone.
Having trouble with Craigslist Coconut Creek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coconut Creek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.