378 Apartments for rent in Coconut Creek, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coconut Creek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
24 Units Available
Winston Park
St. Andrews at Winston Park
5400 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1379 sqft
Great location, close to Florida Turnpike and I-95. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, parking, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
10 Units Available
Winston Park
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,334
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1475 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
9 Units Available
Banyan Bay
4303 W Atlantic Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1209 sqft
Located near I-95 and Florida Turnpike. Lots of green space in a park-like community. On-site fitness area, car cleaning area and dog park. Spacious, updated interiors with modern kitchens and bathrooms.
14 Units Available
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1405 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
11 Units Available
Coral Gate
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1359 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
25 Units Available
Winston Park
Broadstone Cypress Hammocks
5201 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1411 sqft
Huge modern apartments with real hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry. Near Florida's Turnpike. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, game room and media room.
15 Units Available
Bell Coconut Creek
3600 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1350 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and more. Great location near Coconut Creek, Mizner Park and Boca Raton beaches.
11 Units Available
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1000 sqft
A resort-style pool, lush tropical landscape and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and pool area round out this community's amenities. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios. Peppertree Plaza's shopping and dining moments away.
29 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,434
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
24 Units Available
Coconut Creek
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
$1,540
731 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1378 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
9 Units Available
Waterview at Coconut Creek
3621 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,472
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1106 sqft
Newly renovated homes with chef-inspired kitchens and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the playground, tennis courts and pool. Near shopping destinations, including Promenade at Coconut Creek and Town Center at Boca Raton. By Sawgrass Expressway.

1 Unit Available
5045 Wiles Rd
5045 Wiles Road, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1246 sqft
INCLUDES DETACHED GARAGE! (#43) FABULOUS WATER VIEW FROM LIVING & DINING ROOMS & BOTH BEDROOMS! GREAT BUILDING LOCATION (BLDG. #10). DESIRABLE 2ND FLOOR LOCATION. FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER IN SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. BRAND NEW APPLIANCES.

1 Unit Available
4804 NW 19th St
4804 Northwest 19th Street, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1533 sqft
Amazing Opportunity to Rent This GORGEOUS Home! Located in A Gated Community This Home is Bright, Elegant, Spacious W/ HUGE Front Yard - Backs to Preserve & Canal; Great Condition.

1 Unit Available
Coral Gate
3100 NW 42nd Avenue
3100 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1240 sqft
Bright And Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo In Coconut Creek! This Unit Has Been Freshly Updated And Painted; It Will Not Disappoint.

1 Unit Available
6957 PINES CIRCLE
6957 Pines Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1650 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, NEVER LIVED IN END UNIT! BEAUTIFUL 3 BR, 2.

1 Unit Available
4821 NW 15th St
4821 Northwest 15th Street, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1713 sqft
This is a very large and spacious pool home,centrally located to great shopping,major highways,schools,hospital and the beach. Pet friendly. (RLNE5919981)

1 Unit Available
Winston Park
4820 N State Road 7 10303
4820 State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
Rental Property - Property Id: 139346 TOTALLY REMODELED, NEW KITCHEN, BATHS, AC, UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS ONE COVERED GARAGE SPACE PLUS 2 OPEN SPACES ASSIGNED. WON'T LAST! ***APPLY NOW*** Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 Unit Available
Winston Park
5550 NW 40th Ter
5550 Northwest 40th Terrace, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
Only First Month & Security Moves You In!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership.

1 Unit Available
Winston Park
5807 NW 42nd Ln
5807 Northwest 42nd Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
Only First & Security Moves You In!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership.

1 Unit Available
3863 NW 63rd Ct
3863 Northwest 63rd Court, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** Call this beautiful property in Coconut Creek home!! Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Coconut Creek, FL.

1 Unit Available
Winston Park
5202 NW 54th Ave
5202 Northwest 54th Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Winston Park is a must see. This property is located in the heart of Coconut Creek.

1 Unit Available
Winston Park
5442 NW 54th Dr
5442 Northwest 54th Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,680
1855 sqft
Come see this POOL HOME with modern living, nicely maintained with great upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership. All this combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental.

1 Unit Available
3852 NW 63rd Court
3852 Northwest 63rd Court, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1641 sqft
This spacious water view home in a wonderful gated neighborhood offers everything that you've been looking for.

1 Unit Available
6921 PINES CIRCLE
6921 Pines Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1425 sqft
Built in 2018. This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome Features Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, 1 Car Garage,Fenced Backyard, Recessed Lighting, and Custom motorized blinds.
City Guide for Coconut Creek, FL

There is only one butterfly capital in the world, and that is Coconut Creek. Recently labeled a 2013 Playful City, Coconut Creek, is home to the largest population of different butterfly species, thanks to playing host to the largest aviary in the world. So if youre lucky to be in "The Amazing Race" and your next clue says "butterfly world," dont head south to the Amazon Jungle.

Coconut Creek, a Broward County city, is comfortably sandwiched, like Kobe beef peeking out of a burger bun, between Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. The city's population, as per the census in 2010, stands proud at around 52,909 people. Of course, this has changed slightly since then. But it doesnt feel crowded at all. If you divide the land size (12 square miles) by the population, every single person in that city has about 0.0002 square miles to him or herself. And since some people have coupled up, theres more than enough room for everyone.

Having trouble with Craigslist Coconut Creek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Coconut Creek, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coconut Creek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

