Cocoa Beach, FL
830 N Atlantic Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:38 PM

830 N Atlantic Avenue

830 South Atlantic Avenue · (321) 394-7750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

830 South Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-606 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
tennis court
SIT OUT ON YOUR BALCONY AND ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL OCEAN & BREEZE!! This is a fabulous, direct ocean front 2/2 in beautiful, desirable Stonewood Towers Condo. This unit features stone counter tops in kitchen, bar area and baths, tile with carpeted bedrooms, washer & dryer, one garage spot & one parking lot spot, hurricane shutters. Watch the sunrise over the ocean and the sunset over the Banana River. Cool off in the pool or relax at the putting green!! This community also offers tennis courts and a great clubhouse with guarded entry gate. ASSOCIATION REQUIRES AN APPLICATION WITH $100 REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT and $25 APPLICATION FEE, 1 PET ALLOWED UNDER 30 LBS, WITH A $75 ASSOC. REGISTRATION FEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 N Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
830 N Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 830 N Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 830 N Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 N Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
830 N Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 N Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 N Atlantic Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 830 N Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 830 N Atlantic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 830 N Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 N Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 N Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 830 N Atlantic Avenue has a pool.
Does 830 N Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 830 N Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 830 N Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 830 N Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
