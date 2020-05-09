830 N Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

SIT OUT ON YOUR BALCONY AND ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL OCEAN & BREEZE!! This is a fabulous, direct ocean front 2/2 in beautiful, desirable Stonewood Towers Condo. This unit features stone counter tops in kitchen, bar area and baths, tile with carpeted bedrooms, washer & dryer, one garage spot & one parking lot spot, hurricane shutters. Watch the sunrise over the ocean and the sunset over the Banana River. Cool off in the pool or relax at the putting green!! This community also offers tennis courts and a great clubhouse with guarded entry gate. ASSOCIATION REQUIRES AN APPLICATION WITH $100 REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT and $25 APPLICATION FEE, 1 PET ALLOWED UNDER 30 LBS, WITH A $75 ASSOC. REGISTRATION FEE.