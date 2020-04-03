180 Flagler Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pool ceiling fan hot tub bbq/grill furnished

Monthly rental available FOR MARCH 2020! High Season $2500, Low Season $1800 Light, Bright and only steps to the beach! Freshly furnished with all brand new beds and furniture. Great peek of the ocean with a short walk to the beach. The kitchen is equipped for cooking and dining. Enjoy the heated pool and deck for sunning or barbecuing at the common area grill. You are centrally located in Cocoa Beach and walking distance to Ron Jon Surf Shop, The Pier, Sand Bar, shopping and more. Laundry not in condo but is 'On Site' Tax on all stays less than 6 months is 12%