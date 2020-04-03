All apartments in Cocoa Beach
180 Flagler Lane

180 Flagler Lane · (321) 431-4135
Location

180 Flagler Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 28 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
Monthly rental available FOR MARCH 2020! High Season $2500, Low Season $1800 Light, Bright and only steps to the beach! Freshly furnished with all brand new beds and furniture. Great peek of the ocean with a short walk to the beach. The kitchen is equipped for cooking and dining. Enjoy the heated pool and deck for sunning or barbecuing at the common area grill. You are centrally located in Cocoa Beach and walking distance to Ron Jon Surf Shop, The Pier, Sand Bar, shopping and more. Laundry not in condo but is 'On Site' Tax on all stays less than 6 months is 12%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Flagler Lane have any available units?
180 Flagler Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 180 Flagler Lane have?
Some of 180 Flagler Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Flagler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
180 Flagler Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Flagler Lane pet-friendly?
No, 180 Flagler Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 180 Flagler Lane offer parking?
No, 180 Flagler Lane does not offer parking.
Does 180 Flagler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Flagler Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Flagler Lane have a pool?
Yes, 180 Flagler Lane has a pool.
Does 180 Flagler Lane have accessible units?
No, 180 Flagler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Flagler Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Flagler Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Flagler Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Flagler Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
