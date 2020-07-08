847 CHESNUT STREET

Amenities

Brand new luxury duplex in the historic section of Clermont. Enjoy access to Lake Winona, the Clermont Chain of Lakes best kept secret. Some of the many upgrades are; granite counter tops, custom ceramic tile, laminate floors, a screened 16 X 8 patio, new washer dryer set, Carrier Air Conditioner and much more. This home is close to everything: Ace Hardware, Clermont Bowling Center, only three blocks to the vibrant Clermont Downtown area , one block to State Road 50, numerous city parks and a Lake Xpress Bus Stop. It's a short commute to U.S. 27 or the Florida Turnpike via State Road 50. No smoking, no pets. Background and credit check required. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the State of Florida.