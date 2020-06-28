Amenities
831 SKYRIDGE RD CLERMONT FL 34711 - Beautiful 3/2 Property Located In Clermont Near Southlake Hospital, The Turnpike, Multiple Restaurants And Shopping Plaza's. Has A Spacious Open Layout With Split Bedrooms. This Will Not Last Long Please Make Your Appointment Today
-Minn 600 credit score.
-No felony's.
-No evictions.
-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.
-3 month min at current job.
-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.
-1 week max hold upon lease sign
-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5132425)