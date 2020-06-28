Amenities

831 SKYRIDGE RD CLERMONT FL 34711 - Beautiful 3/2 Property Located In Clermont Near Southlake Hospital, The Turnpike, Multiple Restaurants And Shopping Plaza's. Has A Spacious Open Layout With Split Bedrooms. This Will Not Last Long Please Make Your Appointment Today



-Minn 600 credit score.

-No felony's.

-No evictions.

-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.

-3 month min at current job.

-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.

-1 week max hold upon lease sign

-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5132425)