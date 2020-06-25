All apartments in Clermont
Last updated September 21 2019 at 12:11 AM

667 WEST OSCEOLA ST.

667 W Osceola St · No Longer Available
Location

667 W Osceola St, Clermont, FL 34711
Indian Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
shuffle board
Updated Roomy 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex directly across from Lake Minneola. NEW Vinyl flooring throughout, freshly painted with new solid wood Shaker Cabinets and Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom. This unit offers an open great room, eat-in-kitchen, window A/C units, covered back porch with laundry room and front porch overlooking Lake Minneola. Rent includes lawn care, water & garbage. Close to Historic Downtown Clermont where you will find shops, restaurants, a playground, shuffleboard, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 667 WEST OSCEOLA ST. have any available units?
667 WEST OSCEOLA ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 667 WEST OSCEOLA ST. have?
Some of 667 WEST OSCEOLA ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 667 WEST OSCEOLA ST. currently offering any rent specials?
667 WEST OSCEOLA ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 667 WEST OSCEOLA ST. pet-friendly?
No, 667 WEST OSCEOLA ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 667 WEST OSCEOLA ST. offer parking?
No, 667 WEST OSCEOLA ST. does not offer parking.
Does 667 WEST OSCEOLA ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 667 WEST OSCEOLA ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 667 WEST OSCEOLA ST. have a pool?
No, 667 WEST OSCEOLA ST. does not have a pool.
Does 667 WEST OSCEOLA ST. have accessible units?
No, 667 WEST OSCEOLA ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 667 WEST OSCEOLA ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 667 WEST OSCEOLA ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 667 WEST OSCEOLA ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 667 WEST OSCEOLA ST. has units with air conditioning.
