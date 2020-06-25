667 WEST OSCEOLA ST.

Amenities

Updated Roomy 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex directly across from Lake Minneola. NEW Vinyl flooring throughout, freshly painted with new solid wood Shaker Cabinets and Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom. This unit offers an open great room, eat-in-kitchen, window A/C units, covered back porch with laundry room and front porch overlooking Lake Minneola. Rent includes lawn care, water & garbage. Close to Historic Downtown Clermont where you will find shops, restaurants, a playground, shuffleboard, and much more!