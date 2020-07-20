All apartments in Clermont
644 S GRAND HIGHWAY
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

644 S GRAND HIGHWAY

644 Grand Highway · No Longer Available
Location

644 Grand Highway, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Come and lease this gem on the hill. This cozy 2/2 features living and dining combo with one bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor and the master suite on the 2nd floor. There is ceramic tile throughout the house except for the stairs which is carpeted. Enjoy the community swimming pool with your access key. This townhouse is located about five minutes from shopping and restaurants The application fee is $55.00 per applicant and only requires 1st month's rent and security deposit. Request your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY have any available units?
644 S GRAND HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY have?
Some of 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
644 S GRAND HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY offer parking?
No, 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY does not offer parking.
Does 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY have a pool?
Yes, 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY has a pool.
Does 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
