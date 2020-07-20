644 S GRAND HIGHWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Come and lease this gem on the hill. This cozy 2/2 features living and dining combo with one bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor and the master suite on the 2nd floor. There is ceramic tile throughout the house except for the stairs which is carpeted. Enjoy the community swimming pool with your access key. This townhouse is located about five minutes from shopping and restaurants The application fee is $55.00 per applicant and only requires 1st month's rent and security deposit. Request your showing today.