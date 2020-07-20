Come and lease this gem on the hill. This cozy 2/2 features living and dining combo with one bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor and the master suite on the 2nd floor. There is ceramic tile throughout the house except for the stairs which is carpeted. Enjoy the community swimming pool with your access key. This townhouse is located about five minutes from shopping and restaurants The application fee is $55.00 per applicant and only requires 1st month's rent and security deposit. Request your showing today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY have any available units?
644 S GRAND HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY have?
Some of 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 S GRAND HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
644 S GRAND HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.