638 W OSCEOLA STREET

WHAT A VIEW! Imagine starting each day with a beautiful sunrise over Lake Minneola while sitting on your balcony! If that sounds like the perfect place, then this home is for you! This condo is a fully furnished split floorplan with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and features updated laminate flooring throughout, updated kitchen, private laundry, and best of all - ALL utilities are included! Electric, water, trash, high speed internet, sling/roku, and parking are all included in the monthly fee. Master bedroom has a king size bed and guest room has a queen sized bed. Balcony access from both bedrooms and the living room make enjoying your lakefront view a breeze! Schedule a showing today!