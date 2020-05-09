All apartments in Clermont
638 W OSCEOLA STREET
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:59 AM

638 W OSCEOLA STREET

638 West Osceola Street · No Longer Available
Location

638 West Osceola Street, Clermont, FL 34711
Indian Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
WHAT A VIEW! Imagine starting each day with a beautiful sunrise over Lake Minneola while sitting on your balcony! If that sounds like the perfect place, then this home is for you! This condo is a fully furnished split floorplan with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and features updated laminate flooring throughout, updated kitchen, private laundry, and best of all - ALL utilities are included! Electric, water, trash, high speed internet, sling/roku, and parking are all included in the monthly fee. Master bedroom has a king size bed and guest room has a queen sized bed. Balcony access from both bedrooms and the living room make enjoying your lakefront view a breeze! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 W OSCEOLA STREET have any available units?
638 W OSCEOLA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 638 W OSCEOLA STREET have?
Some of 638 W OSCEOLA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 W OSCEOLA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
638 W OSCEOLA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 W OSCEOLA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 638 W OSCEOLA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 638 W OSCEOLA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 638 W OSCEOLA STREET offers parking.
Does 638 W OSCEOLA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 638 W OSCEOLA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 W OSCEOLA STREET have a pool?
No, 638 W OSCEOLA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 638 W OSCEOLA STREET have accessible units?
No, 638 W OSCEOLA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 638 W OSCEOLA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 638 W OSCEOLA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 638 W OSCEOLA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 638 W OSCEOLA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

