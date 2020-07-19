All apartments in Clermont
632 BROOKE COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

632 BROOKE COURT

632 Brooke Court · No Longer Available
Location

632 Brooke Court, Clermont, FL 34711
Edgewood Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 3/2 private property tucked down into an alcove of a quiet cul-de-sac is newly remodeled and in the city limits. Less than a mile to Clermont Waterfront Park and the Clermont Splash Pad, walking/biking trails and Lake Minneola Tiki Bar. Close to many different medical facilities & the Clermont Veterans Center. Newly updated landscaping and a peaceful back patio with a view. Like new fridge, stove & microwave, inside laundry room and tile throughout entire home. Thoroughly cleaned, freshened up and available for long term lease. Sorry, no pets, non-negotiable. (All information provided on MLS is intended to be accurate. Advised to verify exact sq footage and/or room size.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 BROOKE COURT have any available units?
632 BROOKE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 632 BROOKE COURT have?
Some of 632 BROOKE COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 BROOKE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
632 BROOKE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 BROOKE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 632 BROOKE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 632 BROOKE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 632 BROOKE COURT offers parking.
Does 632 BROOKE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 BROOKE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 BROOKE COURT have a pool?
No, 632 BROOKE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 632 BROOKE COURT have accessible units?
No, 632 BROOKE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 632 BROOKE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 BROOKE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 632 BROOKE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 BROOKE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
