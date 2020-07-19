632 BROOKE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This 3/2 private property tucked down into an alcove of a quiet cul-de-sac is newly remodeled and in the city limits. Less than a mile to Clermont Waterfront Park and the Clermont Splash Pad, walking/biking trails and Lake Minneola Tiki Bar. Close to many different medical facilities & the Clermont Veterans Center. Newly updated landscaping and a peaceful back patio with a view. Like new fridge, stove & microwave, inside laundry room and tile throughout entire home. Thoroughly cleaned, freshened up and available for long term lease. Sorry, no pets, non-negotiable. (All information provided on MLS is intended to be accurate. Advised to verify exact sq footage and/or room size.)