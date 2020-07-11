543 Minneola Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable Downtown Home - Welcome home to this adorable home in the Clermont Downtown Area. The home comprises of four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

As you walk up to the front door you are greeted by a large screened in front porch on a fenced-in lot. You open up the open into the large living and separate dining room and then into the kitchen. There are three bedrooms at the front of the house with the main bathroom. Towards the back of the house is the larger of the four bedrooms with the second bathroom/laundry. The rear yard is fenced in and a good size.



Walking Distance from Clermont Downtown area, Water Front Park and Trails.



$1500.00 monthly

$1500.00 Security Deposit

$65 application fee, per person over age 18



Pets with owners approval

No Smoking.



To set up viewing appointment or apply visit www.PinkDoorManagement.com

Office: 352.404-8960 ext 101

Or email: Info@PinkDoorManagement.com



(RLNE4964327)