Clermont, FL
543 Minneola Ave
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

543 Minneola Ave

543 West Minneola Ave · No Longer Available
Location

543 West Minneola Ave, Clermont, FL 34711
Indian Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable Downtown Home - Welcome home to this adorable home in the Clermont Downtown Area. The home comprises of four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
As you walk up to the front door you are greeted by a large screened in front porch on a fenced-in lot. You open up the open into the large living and separate dining room and then into the kitchen. There are three bedrooms at the front of the house with the main bathroom. Towards the back of the house is the larger of the four bedrooms with the second bathroom/laundry. The rear yard is fenced in and a good size.

Walking Distance from Clermont Downtown area, Water Front Park and Trails.

$1500.00 monthly
$1500.00 Security Deposit
$65 application fee, per person over age 18

Pets with owners approval
No Smoking.

To set up viewing appointment or apply visit www.PinkDoorManagement.com
Office: 352.404-8960 ext 101
Or email: Info@PinkDoorManagement.com

(RLNE4964327)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 543 Minneola Ave have any available units?
543 Minneola Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
Is 543 Minneola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
543 Minneola Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 Minneola Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 543 Minneola Ave is pet friendly.
Does 543 Minneola Ave offer parking?
No, 543 Minneola Ave does not offer parking.
Does 543 Minneola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 543 Minneola Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 Minneola Ave have a pool?
No, 543 Minneola Ave does not have a pool.
Does 543 Minneola Ave have accessible units?
No, 543 Minneola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 543 Minneola Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 543 Minneola Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 543 Minneola Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 543 Minneola Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
