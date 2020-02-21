All apartments in Clermont
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

510 ROB ROY DRIVE

510 Rob Roy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

510 Rob Roy Drive, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
This house is a must see it is a spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home which has a split floor plan with beautiful tile and Laminate flooring. The center island and double oven in the kitchen will summon your inner chef. This home even has a wood burning fireplace in the family room. Separate formal dining and living rooms greet you to your right and left as you walk in the front door. The Inside laundry room is off of the garage and includes a utility sink. The Community features a playground that is just a short walk from this home... Beautifully landscaped but don't worry about keeping the lawn up lawn maintenance is included in the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 ROB ROY DRIVE have any available units?
510 ROB ROY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 510 ROB ROY DRIVE have?
Some of 510 ROB ROY DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 ROB ROY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
510 ROB ROY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 ROB ROY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 510 ROB ROY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 510 ROB ROY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 510 ROB ROY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 510 ROB ROY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 ROB ROY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 ROB ROY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 510 ROB ROY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 510 ROB ROY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 510 ROB ROY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 510 ROB ROY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 ROB ROY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 ROB ROY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 ROB ROY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

