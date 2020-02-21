510 ROB ROY DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage playground fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

This house is a must see it is a spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home which has a split floor plan with beautiful tile and Laminate flooring. The center island and double oven in the kitchen will summon your inner chef. This home even has a wood burning fireplace in the family room. Separate formal dining and living rooms greet you to your right and left as you walk in the front door. The Inside laundry room is off of the garage and includes a utility sink. The Community features a playground that is just a short walk from this home... Beautifully landscaped but don't worry about keeping the lawn up lawn maintenance is included in the rent!