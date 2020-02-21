4246 CAPLOCK STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Lovely four bedroom home in Hunters Run, Clermont's most conveniently situated gated community. Look at Schools; Imagine South Lake Elementary and Middle Charter Schools are adjacent to Hunters Run entrance, it's a short distance to Windy Hill Middle School, East Ridge High School, East Ridge Middle School, Lost Lake Elementary School and Lake Sumter State College. The location is very commuter friendly... not far from The Florida Turnpike, Route 429, U.S. 27 as well as State Road 50.

The roomy 4 Bedroom home has it all; upgraded kitchen appliances, including a double oven, granite counter tops, a big pantry and a kitchen island. The 23 X 13 master bedroom is on the 1st floor. Upstairs you have an 18 X 16 loft plus three bedrooms. A three car garage means you won't have to leave your vehicle out in the sun. The garage also offers hanging storage racks.

Hunters Run residents enjoy exclusive use of the community Swimming Pool, Cabana & Playground.