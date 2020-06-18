All apartments in Clermont
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:17 AM

403 Balboa Blvd

403 Baiboa Boulevard · (352) 404-5942
Location

403 Baiboa Boulevard, Clermont, FL 34715
Verde Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 403 Balboa Blvd · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
playground
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
403 Balboa Blvd Available 04/08/20 5/3.5 Balboa Blvd~Verde Ridge~Large & Lovely! - This is a great 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home. Formal Dining Room & large Family Room. Eat in Kitchen with breakfast bar. Master suite is downstairs. Spacious 3 bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. Lots of plant shelves, nooks and alcoves! Community features: Pool, Cabana, Tot Lot.

One year lease is required.
Application Fee: $55 (nonrefundable)
Security Deposit: $2000
First Month's Rent: $2000
Pets are negotiable with a fee: $250
SORRYNO SMOKING

~ Realty Professionals of Florida. Please contact Harvey Rosenberg at 352 404-5942 to view the property ~

Driving Directions: From Hwy 50 and Hwy 27 intersection, head North on Hwy 27 to Washington Street/Old Hwy 50, Right on Hancock, Left back onto Old Hwy 50, Left into Verde Ridge, the home will be on the Right.

Like what you see, fill out your application online! Go to our website http://www.RPHomeRentals.com

(RLNE2938746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Balboa Blvd have any available units?
403 Balboa Blvd has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 403 Balboa Blvd have?
Some of 403 Balboa Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Balboa Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
403 Balboa Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Balboa Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Balboa Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 403 Balboa Blvd offer parking?
No, 403 Balboa Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 403 Balboa Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 Balboa Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Balboa Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 403 Balboa Blvd has a pool.
Does 403 Balboa Blvd have accessible units?
No, 403 Balboa Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Balboa Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Balboa Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Balboa Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Balboa Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
