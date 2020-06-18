Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

403 Balboa Blvd Available 04/08/20 5/3.5 Balboa Blvd~Verde Ridge~Large & Lovely! - This is a great 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home. Formal Dining Room & large Family Room. Eat in Kitchen with breakfast bar. Master suite is downstairs. Spacious 3 bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. Lots of plant shelves, nooks and alcoves! Community features: Pool, Cabana, Tot Lot.



One year lease is required.

Application Fee: $55 (nonrefundable)

Security Deposit: $2000

First Month's Rent: $2000

Pets are negotiable with a fee: $250

SORRYNO SMOKING



~ Realty Professionals of Florida. Please contact Harvey Rosenberg at 352 404-5942 to view the property ~



Driving Directions: From Hwy 50 and Hwy 27 intersection, head North on Hwy 27 to Washington Street/Old Hwy 50, Right on Hancock, Left back onto Old Hwy 50, Left into Verde Ridge, the home will be on the Right.



Like what you see, fill out your application online! Go to our website http://www.RPHomeRentals.com



