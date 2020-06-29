363 Sky Valley St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7/4 Sky Valley St.~Skyridge Valley~LARGE & LOVELY! - Beautiful 2-story 7 bedroom 4 bath home in a nice quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan with wood floors in formal Living Room, formal Dining Room, large Family Room and Eat-in-Kitchen. Walk-in closets, central heat & air and a 3-Car Garage. Lovely back porch to sit & relax. Make this home yours!



One year lease is required.

Application Fee: $55 (nonrefundable)

Security Deposit: $2300

First Month's Rent: $2300

Pets are negotiable with a fee: $250

SORRY…NO SMOKING



~Please contact our agent on duty at 352-404-5942 to view the property ~



Like what you see, fill out your application online! Go to our website http://www.RPHomeRentals.com



(RLNE5914719)