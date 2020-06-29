All apartments in Clermont
363 Sky Valley St

363 Sky Valley Street · (352) 404-5942
Location

363 Sky Valley Street, Clermont, FL 34711
Skyridge Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

7 Bedrooms

Unit 363 Sky Valley St · Avail. now

$2,300

7 Bed · 4 Bath · 4062 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7/4 Sky Valley St.~Skyridge Valley~LARGE & LOVELY! - Beautiful 2-story 7 bedroom 4 bath home in a nice quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan with wood floors in formal Living Room, formal Dining Room, large Family Room and Eat-in-Kitchen. Walk-in closets, central heat & air and a 3-Car Garage. Lovely back porch to sit & relax. Make this home yours!

One year lease is required.
Application Fee: $55 (nonrefundable)
Security Deposit: $2300
First Month's Rent: $2300
Pets are negotiable with a fee: $250
SORRY…NO SMOKING

~Please contact our agent on duty at 352-404-5942 to view the property ~

Like what you see, fill out your application online! Go to our website http://www.RPHomeRentals.com

(RLNE5914719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

