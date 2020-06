Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautiful Townhouse with many upgrades. Cherry cabinets in kitchen with Granite counter tops. All stainless appliances,cultured marble in bathroom. Up-graded washer and dryer.Installation of 2" white faux blinds fully included.Plus tile floor down stair.community pool, clubhouse,stainless appliances, granite counters kitchen. You have access to Lake Minneola where skiing, boating and fishing are great ways to spend leisure time. There is also a community dock for you to use.