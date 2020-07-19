All apartments in Clermont
Find more places like 2840 Columbus Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2840 Columbus Avenue

2840 Columbus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2840 Columbus Avenue, Clermont, FL 34715
Verde Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is gorgeous and features plenty of space inside & out! The home is situated in the hills and undulating terrain of Clermont with a back porch that is under roof for those summer barbeques and fun! The spacious interior of the home features 4-bedrooms and 3.5-bathrooms that will be sure to suit the needs of all types. With easy access to HWY's, the location could not be better for those who will need to access any point of Central Florida with very little traffic.

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 Columbus Avenue have any available units?
2840 Columbus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 2840 Columbus Avenue have?
Some of 2840 Columbus Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2840 Columbus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2840 Columbus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2840 Columbus Avenue offer parking?
No, 2840 Columbus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2840 Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 Columbus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 2840 Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2840 Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2840 Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2840 Columbus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2840 Columbus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2840 Columbus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
