2840 Columbus Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is gorgeous and features plenty of space inside & out! The home is situated in the hills and undulating terrain of Clermont with a back porch that is under roof for those summer barbeques and fun! The spacious interior of the home features 4-bedrooms and 3.5-bathrooms that will be sure to suit the needs of all types. With easy access to HWY's, the location could not be better for those who will need to access any point of Central Florida with very little traffic.



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



Contact us to schedule a showing.