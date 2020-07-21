All apartments in Clermont
Find more places like 277 Brookdale Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
277 Brookdale Loop
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

277 Brookdale Loop

277 Brookdale Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clermont
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

277 Brookdale Loop, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Corner Unit Clermont East Lakes - An incredible and beautiful 3/2 townhome with a 2 car garage to rent!

Awesome "End Unit" townhome offers the largest screened in patio in the community with views of East Lake. Open concept living with high ceilings, 6-panel doors, and large tile on the diagonal for added style. Fully equipped kitchen with warm tone cabinets and matching appliance package. The great room has French doors that open onto the extensive screened-in patio with no rear neighbors to block your view!!! The split floor plan offers carpet in all the bedrooms. On one side a spacious master complete with a vaulted ceiling, a large walk-in closet, a spa-like ensuite with jetted tub, separate shower, and an extended vanity with dual sinks. The other two bedrooms offer walk-in closets and one has a private entrance to the bathroom making it a private retreat for overnight guests. An added bonus is the rent includes lawn maintenance and irrigation. Conveniently located to major roads, shopping and restaurants.

Make an appointment today...This home is not going to last long!

Rent: $1595.00 a month
Minimum Security Deposit: $1,595.00
$65 application fee, per person over age 18

Pets are not allowed
No Smoking.

www.PinkDoorManagement.com
352.404.8960 ext 101
Please review Tenant Section. Showing Appointments can also be scheduled off the website.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5023563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 Brookdale Loop have any available units?
277 Brookdale Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 277 Brookdale Loop have?
Some of 277 Brookdale Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 Brookdale Loop currently offering any rent specials?
277 Brookdale Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 Brookdale Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 277 Brookdale Loop is pet friendly.
Does 277 Brookdale Loop offer parking?
Yes, 277 Brookdale Loop offers parking.
Does 277 Brookdale Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 277 Brookdale Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 Brookdale Loop have a pool?
No, 277 Brookdale Loop does not have a pool.
Does 277 Brookdale Loop have accessible units?
No, 277 Brookdale Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 277 Brookdale Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 277 Brookdale Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 277 Brookdale Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 277 Brookdale Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Similar Pages

Clermont 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClermont 2 Bedroom Apartments
Clermont Apartments with GymsClermont Dog Friendly Apartments
Clermont Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College