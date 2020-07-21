277 Brookdale Loop

Amenities

Corner Unit Clermont East Lakes - An incredible and beautiful 3/2 townhome with a 2 car garage to rent!



Awesome "End Unit" townhome offers the largest screened in patio in the community with views of East Lake. Open concept living with high ceilings, 6-panel doors, and large tile on the diagonal for added style. Fully equipped kitchen with warm tone cabinets and matching appliance package. The great room has French doors that open onto the extensive screened-in patio with no rear neighbors to block your view!!! The split floor plan offers carpet in all the bedrooms. On one side a spacious master complete with a vaulted ceiling, a large walk-in closet, a spa-like ensuite with jetted tub, separate shower, and an extended vanity with dual sinks. The other two bedrooms offer walk-in closets and one has a private entrance to the bathroom making it a private retreat for overnight guests. An added bonus is the rent includes lawn maintenance and irrigation. Conveniently located to major roads, shopping and restaurants.



Make an appointment today...This home is not going to last long!



Rent: $1595.00 a month

Minimum Security Deposit: $1,595.00

$65 application fee, per person over age 18



Pets are not allowed

No Smoking.



www.PinkDoorManagement.com

352.404.8960 ext 101

Please review Tenant Section. Showing Appointments can also be scheduled off the website.



