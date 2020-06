Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

This 5 bedroom 3 bathroom basement home located in beautiful Lost Lake Reserve, is the perfect location for any family. With the elementary, Middle, and High School all just right around the block it is easy for everyone to get off to school. With lots of shopping and the movie theater just around the corner. This home is a great place for entertaining. Make it your home today.