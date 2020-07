Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Elegant 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home located in gated subdivision in the heart of Clermont. Recently painted & available and ready to occupy. Master bedroom features a large walk in closets oversized bath, jacuzzi & dual sinks. Regency Hills is a premier gated community situated in the rolling hills of Clermont, offers a park-playground and within minutes to shopping,schools,restaurants,doctors and so much more.