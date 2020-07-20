All apartments in Clermont
251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:43 AM

251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE

251 Edgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

251 Edgewood Drive, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located just minutes from Downtown Clermont, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has been COMPLETELY RENOVATED. This home has a large kitchen/family room combo great for entertaining. The kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, quartz counter tops with a waterfall island, a cooktop stove and range, plenty of cabinets and space for cooking. There is bamboo flooring through out this home.. no carpet! The LARGE backyard has a screened in lanai and is fully fenced in with a double gate. The large master bedroom is capable of having a king sized bed. Master bath has a large walk in shower with a bench seat. The guest bath has a shower/tub. The utility room is in the garage(washer/dryer NOT included). Additional upgrades include: All are new: Roof, AC, Water Heater, Windows, Ceiling fans, Fence, and much more! This home is walking distance to Clermont’s Waterfront Park and Downtown Clermont. Within minutes are all local restaurants, stores and shops. Lawn care is included in the rent. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
