251 EDGEWOOD DRIVE

Located just minutes from Downtown Clermont, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has been COMPLETELY RENOVATED. This home has a large kitchen/family room combo great for entertaining. The kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, quartz counter tops with a waterfall island, a cooktop stove and range, plenty of cabinets and space for cooking. There is bamboo flooring through out this home.. no carpet! The LARGE backyard has a screened in lanai and is fully fenced in with a double gate. The large master bedroom is capable of having a king sized bed. Master bath has a large walk in shower with a bench seat. The guest bath has a shower/tub. The utility room is in the garage(washer/dryer NOT included). Additional upgrades include: All are new: Roof, AC, Water Heater, Windows, Ceiling fans, Fence, and much more! This home is walking distance to Clermont’s Waterfront Park and Downtown Clermont. Within minutes are all local restaurants, stores and shops. Lawn care is included in the rent. Schedule your showing today!