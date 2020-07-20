241 Edgewood Dr.

Amenities
Beautiful 2/2 Home - In Clermont Right Next To Shopping Plaza's And South lake Hospital. Perfect Starter Home For A Small Family, or Investment Property. Mature Landscaping, Fenced Yard, And Ceramic Tile throughout The Home Are Just A Few Of The Great Feature This Charming Home Has.
-Pets allowed ($45 non-refundable pet fee per month) No dangerous breeds.
-Minn 600 credit score.
-No felony's.
-No evictions.
-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.
-3 month min at current job.
-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.
-1 week max hold upon lease sign
-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.
APPLICATION LINK www.mizz.appfolio.com/listings
(RLNE3490758)