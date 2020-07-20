All apartments in Clermont
241 Edgewood Dr.
241 Edgewood Dr.

241 Edgewood Drive · No Longer Available
241 Edgewood Drive, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2/2 Home - In Clermont Right Next To Shopping Plaza's And South lake Hospital. Perfect Starter Home For A Small Family, or Investment Property. Mature Landscaping, Fenced Yard, And Ceramic Tile throughout The Home Are Just A Few Of The Great Feature This Charming Home Has.

-Pets allowed ($45 non-refundable pet fee per month) No dangerous breeds.
-Minn 600 credit score.
-No felony's.
-No evictions.
-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.
-3 month min at current job.
-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.
-1 week max hold upon lease sign
-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.

APPLICATION LINK www.mizz.appfolio.com/listings

(RLNE3490758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Edgewood Dr. have any available units?
241 Edgewood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
Is 241 Edgewood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
241 Edgewood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Edgewood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 Edgewood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 241 Edgewood Dr. offer parking?
No, 241 Edgewood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 241 Edgewood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Edgewood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Edgewood Dr. have a pool?
No, 241 Edgewood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 241 Edgewood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 241 Edgewood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Edgewood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Edgewood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Edgewood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 Edgewood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
