241 Edgewood Dr.

Beautiful 2/2 Home - In Clermont Right Next To Shopping Plaza's And South lake Hospital. Perfect Starter Home For A Small Family, or Investment Property. Mature Landscaping, Fenced Yard, And Ceramic Tile throughout The Home Are Just A Few Of The Great Feature This Charming Home Has.



-Pets allowed ($45 non-refundable pet fee per month) No dangerous breeds.

-Minn 600 credit score.

-No felony's.

-No evictions.

-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.

-3 month min at current job.

-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.

-1 week max hold upon lease sign

-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.



APPLICATION LINK www.mizz.appfolio.com/listings



