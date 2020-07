Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath fenced in yard with Chain of Lake access! You can't beat the location of this home; within walking distance to bus transportation, restaurants and shopping! Large fenced in back yard with ample parking and just steps from the community dock on Lake Minnehaha!! Bring your paddle boards or kayaks!! Pets welcome, breed restrictions.