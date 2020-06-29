158 OAK STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL bungalow in the HEART of Clermont. MUST SEE, WATER LOVERS DREAM! Just a short walking distant to the beautiful WATERFRONT PARK! There is a brand new BOAT DOCK nearby, for easy access. All NEW APPLIANCES, except the washer and dryer. Live here, and entertain guest on the oversized outdoor DECK, and fenced in backyard. TWO large outdoor storage sheds will allow you to keep the clutter contained, and your home flowing. The fence opens up for you to park your RV or BOAT! What you lack in size, you gain in local amenities. You MUST come and see it for yourself.