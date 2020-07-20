1523 Pier St

Amenities

on-site laundry garage microwave range oven

Unit Amenities microwave oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Two Story home with 42" cherry cabinets, black appliances including wall oven,top range and microwave, island work center, lakeview from many rooms, 3 car garage. Formal and family rooms, possible 5th bedroom! This home has 4 bedrooms, PLUS the office with surround sound and ceiling speakers, plus the loft.... plenty of room for the entire family to go! Great floor plan, formal dining and living rooms plus family room off the open kitchen with large eat-in area. Half bath downstairs, 3 car garage.

