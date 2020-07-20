All apartments in Clermont
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:47 PM

1523 Pier St

1523 Pier Street · No Longer Available
Location

1523 Pier Street, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
microwave
range
oven
Two Story home with 42" cherry cabinets, black appliances including wall oven,top range and microwave, island work center, lakeview from many rooms, 3 car garage. Formal and family rooms, possible 5th bedroom! This home has 4 bedrooms, PLUS the office with surround sound and ceiling speakers, plus the loft.... plenty of room for the entire family to go! Great floor plan, formal dining and living rooms plus family room off the open kitchen with large eat-in area. Half bath downstairs, 3 car garage.
Great floor plan, formal dining and living rooms plus family room off the open kitchen with large eat-in area. Half bath downstairs, 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Pier St have any available units?
1523 Pier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1523 Pier St have?
Some of 1523 Pier St's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 Pier St currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Pier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Pier St pet-friendly?
No, 1523 Pier St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1523 Pier St offer parking?
Yes, 1523 Pier St offers parking.
Does 1523 Pier St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 Pier St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Pier St have a pool?
No, 1523 Pier St does not have a pool.
Does 1523 Pier St have accessible units?
No, 1523 Pier St does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Pier St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 Pier St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1523 Pier St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1523 Pier St does not have units with air conditioning.
