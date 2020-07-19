All apartments in Clermont
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1451 LAKEMIST LN

1451 Lakemist Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1451 Lakemist Lane, Clermont, FL 34711
Legends

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Listing Agent: Pedro Martins pmartinsre@gmail.com 407-747-8907 - Avid Golfer? Simply Want THE BEST VIEW. View To Die For? Look No Further! This stunning home located in Clermont's amazing Legends Golf & Country Club exudes class and sophistication and the breathtaking panoramic golf course and lake view is the absolute AMAZING! With no neighbors to the east or rear, this private lot with sparkling heated pool and spa is a peaceful oasis. Beautiful enlarged Sheffield model "Estate Series" home features 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms plus an office/den. Truly a home to entertain in, the 3 way split floor plan offers both space and privacy for all members of the family. Formal Living & Dining rooms boast rich Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors. The heart of this house is in the large kitchen with center island, double ovens, 42" cabinetry, granite and corian counters and breakfast nook overlooking the family room with large picture window to enjoy that majestic view. 2nd Family Room/Game Room with 2 sided stone clad fireplace(the other side of the fireplace is in the Master Suite), Anderson windows and doors, plantation shutters, opens to the extended, covered lanai and heated swimming pool and spa. The Master Suite features the fireplace, sitting area, large walk in closet and an inviting Master Bath with whirlpool tub and separate shower stall. Laundry room has 'Duet' front load washer and dryer on pedestals, wash sink and an entire wall of cabinetry. Fabulous curb appeal. 3 car garage. Centrally located to take advantage of everything Central Florida. Must see.

(RLNE5912699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 LAKEMIST LN have any available units?
1451 LAKEMIST LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1451 LAKEMIST LN have?
Some of 1451 LAKEMIST LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 LAKEMIST LN currently offering any rent specials?
1451 LAKEMIST LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 LAKEMIST LN pet-friendly?
No, 1451 LAKEMIST LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1451 LAKEMIST LN offer parking?
Yes, 1451 LAKEMIST LN offers parking.
Does 1451 LAKEMIST LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1451 LAKEMIST LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 LAKEMIST LN have a pool?
Yes, 1451 LAKEMIST LN has a pool.
Does 1451 LAKEMIST LN have accessible units?
No, 1451 LAKEMIST LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 LAKEMIST LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1451 LAKEMIST LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1451 LAKEMIST LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1451 LAKEMIST LN does not have units with air conditioning.
