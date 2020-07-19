1451 LAKEMIST LN

Amenities

Listing Agent: Pedro Martins pmartinsre@gmail.com 407-747-8907 - Avid Golfer? Simply Want THE BEST VIEW. View To Die For? Look No Further! This stunning home located in Clermont's amazing Legends Golf & Country Club exudes class and sophistication and the breathtaking panoramic golf course and lake view is the absolute AMAZING! With no neighbors to the east or rear, this private lot with sparkling heated pool and spa is a peaceful oasis. Beautiful enlarged Sheffield model "Estate Series" home features 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms plus an office/den. Truly a home to entertain in, the 3 way split floor plan offers both space and privacy for all members of the family. Formal Living & Dining rooms boast rich Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors. The heart of this house is in the large kitchen with center island, double ovens, 42" cabinetry, granite and corian counters and breakfast nook overlooking the family room with large picture window to enjoy that majestic view. 2nd Family Room/Game Room with 2 sided stone clad fireplace(the other side of the fireplace is in the Master Suite), Anderson windows and doors, plantation shutters, opens to the extended, covered lanai and heated swimming pool and spa. The Master Suite features the fireplace, sitting area, large walk in closet and an inviting Master Bath with whirlpool tub and separate shower stall. Laundry room has 'Duet' front load washer and dryer on pedestals, wash sink and an entire wall of cabinetry. Fabulous curb appeal. 3 car garage. Centrally located to take advantage of everything Central Florida. Must see.



(RLNE5912699)