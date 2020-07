Amenities

141 Carroll St Available 08/16/20 Gorgeous 3/2 Bungalow - Water, Gas and Pest Control are INCLUDED in Monthly Rent - Located within walking distance of Downtown Clermont and Clermont Waterfront Park. Minutes from all local shopping and dining that Clermont has to offer. Close to local schools and parks. This historic area 3/2 Bungalow has upgrades from the front door to the backyard and everything in between. Walk in to the beautifully done tile floors and upgraded lighting fixtures on to your open living room, dining room and kitchen. The Master Bedroom features two closets and an upgraded bathroom. Home has plenty of room for a family or entertaining guests. Move your way to the backyard where you have space for dining or enjoying your privacy fenced yard. There is even space to park your boat. Dog friendly and more than enough room for Fido to run and play.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5074898)