Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

1369 Lattimore Drive Available 09/02/19 Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home Located In Legends Community - Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home Located In Legends Community Including Gated 24 Hour Security Golf Course, Clubhouse, Community pool, Fitness Center, Playground, Tennis & Basketball Courts. This Property Also Comes With Lawn Care, Cable And Internet Included In The Rent price. Just Over 4300Sqft, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops And Much Much More Call 352-241-6363 To Make Your Appointment Today



-Pets allowed ($45 non-refundable pet fee per month) No dangerous breeds.

-Minn 600 credit score.

-No felony's.

-No evictions.

-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.

-3 month min at current job.

-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.

-1 week max hold upon lease sign

-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.



(RLNE3446492)