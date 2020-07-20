All apartments in Clermont
Last updated August 29 2019 at 5:15 PM

1369 Lattimore Drive

1369 Lattimore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1369 Lattimore Drive, Clermont, FL 34711
Legends

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
1369 Lattimore Drive Available 09/02/19 Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home Located In Legends Community - Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home Located In Legends Community Including Gated 24 Hour Security Golf Course, Clubhouse, Community pool, Fitness Center, Playground, Tennis & Basketball Courts. This Property Also Comes With Lawn Care, Cable And Internet Included In The Rent price. Just Over 4300Sqft, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops And Much Much More Call 352-241-6363 To Make Your Appointment Today

-Pets allowed ($45 non-refundable pet fee per month) No dangerous breeds.
-Minn 600 credit score.
-No felony's.
-No evictions.
-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.
-3 month min at current job.
-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.
-1 week max hold upon lease sign
-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.

(RLNE3446492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1369 Lattimore Drive have any available units?
1369 Lattimore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1369 Lattimore Drive have?
Some of 1369 Lattimore Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1369 Lattimore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1369 Lattimore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1369 Lattimore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1369 Lattimore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1369 Lattimore Drive offer parking?
No, 1369 Lattimore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1369 Lattimore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1369 Lattimore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1369 Lattimore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1369 Lattimore Drive has a pool.
Does 1369 Lattimore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1369 Lattimore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1369 Lattimore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1369 Lattimore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1369 Lattimore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1369 Lattimore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
