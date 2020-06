Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Furnished very clean 3 bed/ 2 bath/ 3 car garage duplex - 3 bed/ 2 bath/ game room fully furnished duplex for rent only 200 feet from the Clermont waterfront park, beach area, and bike trial. The 3 car garage will certainly keep all the toys clean and safe. Enjoy tremendous sunsets from your covered 200 sq ft balcony. Walk or ride your bike to downtown Clermont and the farmers market. The master bathroom features his and her sinks as well as 2 walk in closets. All tops in the kitchen and bathrooms are granite for that extra luxurious look. All new stainless steel kitchen appliances and ceramic tile in all wet areas.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5712807)