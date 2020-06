Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this lovely, comfortable house! This property features vinyl plank flooring and ceramic tile throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a center island/breakfast bar. You'll enjoy this master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom that boasts a double sink granite vanity, a walk-in shower, and a garden tub. Head out back and relax on the screened-in patio