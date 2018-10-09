All apartments in Clermont
Last updated May 23 2020

1070 Sailing Bay Dr

1070 Sailing Bay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1070 Sailing Bay Dr, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is one you do not want to miss! The home is located in an amazing location in Clermont. This house has a perfect floorplan for all your families needs. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops, and a large island perfect for entertaining guests or keeping up with your family. When you head upstairs you will find all the bedrooms, and a bonus room! The large master bedroom is one you will absolutely love. You will be able to enjoy those beautiful Florida sunsets on the large back patio deck with a gorgeous view of one of Clermont's many small lakes. This steal of a deal is completed with lawn care included! Sorry no Cats allowed, Small dogs are allowed with owner approval. The show-stopping house will not stay on the market long so hurry and contact Florida Property Management Experts at (352) 241-7000 or visit our website at www.perfectrentalhomes.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 Sailing Bay Dr have any available units?
1070 Sailing Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1070 Sailing Bay Dr have?
Some of 1070 Sailing Bay Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 Sailing Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1070 Sailing Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 Sailing Bay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1070 Sailing Bay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1070 Sailing Bay Dr offer parking?
No, 1070 Sailing Bay Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1070 Sailing Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1070 Sailing Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 Sailing Bay Dr have a pool?
No, 1070 Sailing Bay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1070 Sailing Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 1070 Sailing Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 Sailing Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1070 Sailing Bay Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1070 Sailing Bay Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1070 Sailing Bay Dr has units with air conditioning.

