1070 Sailing Bay Dr

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is one you do not want to miss! The home is located in an amazing location in Clermont. This house has a perfect floorplan for all your families needs. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops, and a large island perfect for entertaining guests or keeping up with your family. When you head upstairs you will find all the bedrooms, and a bonus room! The large master bedroom is one you will absolutely love. You will be able to enjoy those beautiful Florida sunsets on the large back patio deck with a gorgeous view of one of Clermont's many small lakes. This steal of a deal is completed with lawn care included! Sorry no Cats allowed, Small dogs are allowed with owner approval. The show-stopping house will not stay on the market long so hurry and contact Florida Property Management Experts at (352) 241-7000 or visit our website at www.perfectrentalhomes.com.