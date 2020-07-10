All apartments in Clermont
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE

1065 Lattimore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1065 Lattimore Drive, Clermont, FL 34711
Legends

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home located in the beautiful community of Legends Golf & Country, right next to highway 27, this home has been renovated and it looks astonishing, see it for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE have any available units?
1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE have?
Some of 1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1065 LATTIMORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

