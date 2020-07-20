All apartments in Clermont
1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD

1057 Sadie Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1057 Sadie Ridge Road, Clermont, FL 34756

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
Highland Ranch is a BEAUTIFUL community with HILLS and OUTSTANDING SUNSETS! The very popular "Jackson model" has an OPEN FLOOR PLAN! There are 4 bedrooms (master is HUGE 25X16) and 2.5 bathrooms, PLUS a bonus room that can be used as an office (it has double french doors)! The kitchen is oversized with a BIG ISLAND (lots of GRANITE). There is plenty of room for ENTERTAINING in this home with OVER 3,000 sq ft! Check out the 19X18 screened porch. Also the COMMUNITY AMENITY center is AWESOME!!! It has a HUGE POOL, the best SPLASH AREA, PLAYGROUND, BASKETBALL and VOLLEYBALL COURT, FIRE PIT, and a AREA for small and large DOGS to run around in a fenced area. There is also a large open area to play! It has WALKING TRAILS throughout the community and it is located next to the South Lake trail. You can take a bike ride to Downtown Clermont or even Downtown Winter Garden!!! Come and see this home today................

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD has a pool.
Does 1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
