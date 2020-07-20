1057 SADIE RIDGE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly volleyball court

Highland Ranch is a BEAUTIFUL community with HILLS and OUTSTANDING SUNSETS! The very popular "Jackson model" has an OPEN FLOOR PLAN! There are 4 bedrooms (master is HUGE 25X16) and 2.5 bathrooms, PLUS a bonus room that can be used as an office (it has double french doors)! The kitchen is oversized with a BIG ISLAND (lots of GRANITE). There is plenty of room for ENTERTAINING in this home with OVER 3,000 sq ft! Check out the 19X18 screened porch. Also the COMMUNITY AMENITY center is AWESOME!!! It has a HUGE POOL, the best SPLASH AREA, PLAYGROUND, BASKETBALL and VOLLEYBALL COURT, FIRE PIT, and a AREA for small and large DOGS to run around in a fenced area. There is also a large open area to play! It has WALKING TRAILS throughout the community and it is located next to the South Lake trail. You can take a bike ride to Downtown Clermont or even Downtown Winter Garden!!! Come and see this home today................