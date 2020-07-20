All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:22 PM

Finale Condos

1591 Gulf Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1591 Gulf Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
tennis court
Beyond Fabulous Pet Friendly Seasonal (3 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL)! Stunning beach views enhance this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium home. Tastefully remodeled throughout with a spacious open floor plan and updated coastal décor. No detail has been overlooked in this unit with new black stainless appliances, wine cooler, double oven, Farmhouse sink, spacious pantry, quartz counters, front loading washer and dryer, wood look ceramic tile throughout, 85 inch flat panel TV in the living room, 55 inch flat panel in the master bedroom, expanding cable television with Bose sound system, 2 brand new sleeper sofas, King sized master bed, 2 full sized beds in the guest bedroom and so much more! Water views from every room. Outstanding location 1 block to Bay Point Park with tennis courts and playground. Take the beach trolley to nearby restaurants and shopping. Easy access directly across the street to Clearwater Beach the NUMBER ONE BEACH IN THE USA 2019! ***PLEASE NOTE: THERE IS A 3 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Finale Condos have any available units?
Finale Condos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does Finale Condos have?
Some of Finale Condos's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Finale Condos currently offering any rent specials?
Finale Condos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Finale Condos pet-friendly?
Yes, Finale Condos is pet friendly.
Does Finale Condos offer parking?
No, Finale Condos does not offer parking.
Does Finale Condos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Finale Condos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Finale Condos have a pool?
No, Finale Condos does not have a pool.
Does Finale Condos have accessible units?
No, Finale Condos does not have accessible units.
Does Finale Condos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Finale Condos has units with dishwashers.
