Finale Condos

Beyond Fabulous Pet Friendly Seasonal (3 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL)! Stunning beach views enhance this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium home. Tastefully remodeled throughout with a spacious open floor plan and updated coastal décor. No detail has been overlooked in this unit with new black stainless appliances, wine cooler, double oven, Farmhouse sink, spacious pantry, quartz counters, front loading washer and dryer, wood look ceramic tile throughout, 85 inch flat panel TV in the living room, 55 inch flat panel in the master bedroom, expanding cable television with Bose sound system, 2 brand new sleeper sofas, King sized master bed, 2 full sized beds in the guest bedroom and so much more! Water views from every room. Outstanding location 1 block to Bay Point Park with tennis courts and playground. Take the beach trolley to nearby restaurants and shopping. Easy access directly across the street to Clearwater Beach the NUMBER ONE BEACH IN THE USA 2019! ***PLEASE NOTE: THERE IS A 3 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL***