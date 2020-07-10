881 ELDORADO AVENUE

Amenities

Beach living at it's best! Clearwater Beach was recently voted one of America's Best Beaches. Fully furnished 3/2.5 home so all you have to bring is your toothbrush! Located at Clearwater's North Beach with a public boat ramp also down the street. In close proximity to restaurants, shops, and the Carlouel Yacht Club. Second/main floor is 2,000 s/f and has 3 large bedrooms all with large walk in closets. 2.5 bathrooms, updated kitchen with lovely granite breakfast bar, and bamboo flooring throughout. Extra-large 5+ car garage /storage area enough for boat, trailer, truck, car, wave runners etc. Fenced in backyard for extra privacy. Seasonal rental available with a minimum of one month. Pets must be approved by landlord.