Clearwater, FL
881 ELDORADO AVENUE
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM

881 ELDORADO AVENUE

881 Eldorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Clearwater
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

881 Eldorado Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beach living at it's best! Clearwater Beach was recently voted one of America's Best Beaches. Fully furnished 3/2.5 home so all you have to bring is your toothbrush! Located at Clearwater's North Beach with a public boat ramp also down the street. In close proximity to restaurants, shops, and the Carlouel Yacht Club. Second/main floor is 2,000 s/f and has 3 large bedrooms all with large walk in closets. 2.5 bathrooms, updated kitchen with lovely granite breakfast bar, and bamboo flooring throughout. Extra-large 5+ car garage /storage area enough for boat, trailer, truck, car, wave runners etc. Fenced in backyard for extra privacy. Seasonal rental available with a minimum of one month. Pets must be approved by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 881 ELDORADO AVENUE have any available units?
881 ELDORADO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 881 ELDORADO AVENUE have?
Some of 881 ELDORADO AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 881 ELDORADO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
881 ELDORADO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 881 ELDORADO AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 881 ELDORADO AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 881 ELDORADO AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 881 ELDORADO AVENUE offers parking.
Does 881 ELDORADO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 881 ELDORADO AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 881 ELDORADO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 881 ELDORADO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 881 ELDORADO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 881 ELDORADO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 881 ELDORADO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 881 ELDORADO AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
