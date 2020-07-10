880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601

Amenities

**WELCOME TO THE REGATTA BEACH CLUB** Paradise awaits at Clearwater Beach's premier location! This tastefully updated two bedroom, two bathroom unit is a must see! Among the features this home boasts are porcelain tile flooring throughout, an updated bathroom with a large vanity and walk in shower, well sized bedrooms that could accommodate a variety of sleeping arrangements, new blinds, stainless steel appliances and granite in the kitchen, and the floorplan that provides the most amount of closet space in the building. The unit also is one of the few units in the entire buildingthat has both a beach and intercostal view . The large balcony is perfect for your morning coffee or evening glass of wine! An assigned, covered parking space is also included. The Regatta Beach club boasts some of the finest amenities in Clearwater Beach: a beachfront heated Olympic sized pool, grilling area, beach access, a pier perfect for taking in the evening sunset, game room, fitness center, community room, media room, and shuffleboard! With a Trolley stop just outside the building, world class attractions, dining and shopping are just minutes away! The association dues cover 24-hour guarded gate, security, cable, grounds maintenance and more! Pets allowed with association approval. Unit is furnished and will not last long. PUT THIS ONE ON THE TOP OF YOUR LIST!



call at 8134044663



(RLNE5422675)