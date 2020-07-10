All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601

880 Mandalay Avenue · (813) 404-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

880 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3995 · Avail. now

$3,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
**WELCOME TO THE REGATTA BEACH CLUB** Paradise awaits at Clearwater Beach's premier location! This tastefully updated two bedroom, two bathroom unit is a must see! Among the features this home boasts are porcelain tile flooring throughout, an updated bathroom with a large vanity and walk in shower, well sized bedrooms that could accommodate a variety of sleeping arrangements, new blinds, stainless steel appliances and granite in the kitchen, and the floorplan that provides the most amount of closet space in the building. The unit also is one of the few units in the entire buildingthat has both a beach and intercostal view . The large balcony is perfect for your morning coffee or evening glass of wine! An assigned, covered parking space is also included. The Regatta Beach club boasts some of the finest amenities in Clearwater Beach: a beachfront heated Olympic sized pool, grilling area, beach access, a pier perfect for taking in the evening sunset, game room, fitness center, community room, media room, and shuffleboard! With a Trolley stop just outside the building, world class attractions, dining and shopping are just minutes away! The association dues cover 24-hour guarded gate, security, cable, grounds maintenance and more! Pets allowed with association approval. Unit is furnished and will not last long. PUT THIS ONE ON THE TOP OF YOUR LIST!

call at 8134044663

(RLNE5422675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601 have any available units?
880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601 has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601 have?
Some of 880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601 currently offering any rent specials?
880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601 pet-friendly?
Yes, 880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601 is pet friendly.
Does 880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601 offer parking?
Yes, 880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601 offers parking.
Does 880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601 have a pool?
Yes, 880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601 has a pool.
Does 880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601 have accessible units?
No, 880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601 does not have accessible units.
Does 880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
Chesapeake
2307 Cumberland Cir
Clearwater, FL 33763

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity