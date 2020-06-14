868 BAYWAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Waterfront furnished rental at the Marina House! This location and condo has an AMAZING view of the pool and intracoastal. The bright lanai / sun-room looks like a staged photo of paradise. You will love watching all the boats go by and bird watching and even dolphins. This unit overlooks one of 3 heated pools and your own beach. Two bedroom / 2 bath tastefully decorated with new carpet and furniture on the third floor condo is ideally located on South Beach in the private Clearwater Point area. Walking distance to TripAdvisor's #1 ranked Clearwater Beach and all the restaurants, shops and entertainment. Just a short drive to both Tampa International Airport and Clearwater / St Pete Airport. Seasonal rent includes up to $150 / mo. in electricity, WiFi and cable. Does not include 13% tax, cleaning, processing and condo association application fees.