Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

868 BAYWAY BOULEVARD

868 Bayway Boulevard · (727) 443-0032
Location

868 Bayway Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 316 · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Waterfront furnished rental at the Marina House! This location and condo has an AMAZING view of the pool and intracoastal. The bright lanai / sun-room looks like a staged photo of paradise. You will love watching all the boats go by and bird watching and even dolphins. This unit overlooks one of 3 heated pools and your own beach. Two bedroom / 2 bath tastefully decorated with new carpet and furniture on the third floor condo is ideally located on South Beach in the private Clearwater Point area. Walking distance to TripAdvisor's #1 ranked Clearwater Beach and all the restaurants, shops and entertainment. Just a short drive to both Tampa International Airport and Clearwater / St Pete Airport. Seasonal rent includes up to $150 / mo. in electricity, WiFi and cable. Does not include 13% tax, cleaning, processing and condo association application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 868 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
868 BAYWAY BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 868 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 868 BAYWAY BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 868 BAYWAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
868 BAYWAY BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 868 BAYWAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 868 BAYWAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 868 BAYWAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 868 BAYWAY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 868 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 868 BAYWAY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 868 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 868 BAYWAY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 868 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 868 BAYWAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 868 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 868 BAYWAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
