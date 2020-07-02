839 N Keene Rd

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedrooms/1 bath condo in Clearwater on 2nd floor. Screen enclosed patio overlooking green executive golf course. Formal dining area off kitchen and cozy family room. Enjoy the community pool and pond for fishing. Fantastic opportunity, don't miss out on this one at this price! Rent includes water, sewer, garbage and basic cable. Laundry facility on community property. Minutes away from great shopping, restaurants, beautiful Clearwater beach, Spring training fields and so much more! Available April 15, 2020.