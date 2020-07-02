All apartments in Clearwater
839 N Keene Rd
839 N Keene Rd

839 North Keene Road · No Longer Available
Location

839 North Keene Road, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Spacious 2 bedrooms/1 bath condo in Clearwater on 2nd floor. Screen enclosed patio overlooking green executive golf course. Formal dining area off kitchen and cozy family room. Enjoy the community pool and pond for fishing. Fantastic opportunity, don't miss out on this one at this price! Rent includes water, sewer, garbage and basic cable. Laundry facility on community property. Minutes away from great shopping, restaurants, beautiful Clearwater beach, Spring training fields and so much more! Available April 15, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 N Keene Rd have any available units?
839 N Keene Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 N Keene Rd have?
Some of 839 N Keene Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 N Keene Rd currently offering any rent specials?
839 N Keene Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 N Keene Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 N Keene Rd is pet friendly.
Does 839 N Keene Rd offer parking?
No, 839 N Keene Rd does not offer parking.
Does 839 N Keene Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 N Keene Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 N Keene Rd have a pool?
Yes, 839 N Keene Rd has a pool.
Does 839 N Keene Rd have accessible units?
No, 839 N Keene Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 839 N Keene Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 839 N Keene Rd has units with dishwashers.

