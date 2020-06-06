819 BAY ESPLANADE

Amenities

Waterfront Dream! Located along North Clearwater Beach and backs up to Mandalay Channel sits this lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bath home Owners have invested in numerous upgrades over the years including: family room extension, patio and balcony extension (2010), roof, HVAC, impact glass windows, front door, exterior paint, stucco, plumbing and kitchen remodel (2015), upstairs bath, flooring and interior paint (2016). Two-story home built with block/wood frame and well-maintained. Spacious, split floor plan and great room concept makes for easy entertaining. Living and dining areas wow with white paneled walls, vaulted ceilings and wood beams. Oversized windows offer fabulous views from every room! Ceramic, hardwood and plush carpet adorn the floors. Chef’s kitchen features antique-white cabinetry, black granite countertops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, wall oven, glass cooktop, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Upstairs bedroom offers an additional loft-style workspace or reading area. Spa-like bath invites you to enjoy the oversized glass shower enclosure, double vanity and granite countertops. Step outside and take in the seabreeze and tropical surroundings along the balcony where there’s plenty of room for casual seating, lounge chairs and more. Laundry room includes a stackable washer/dryer and cabinetry for storage. *NOTE* Boat lift is not available for use! Occasional use of space adjacent to the dock permitted for boat and jet skis.