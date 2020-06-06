All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 819 BAY ESPLANADE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
819 BAY ESPLANADE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

819 BAY ESPLANADE

819 Bay Esplanade · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

819 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Waterfront Dream! Located along North Clearwater Beach and backs up to Mandalay Channel sits this lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bath home Owners have invested in numerous upgrades over the years including: family room extension, patio and balcony extension (2010), roof, HVAC, impact glass windows, front door, exterior paint, stucco, plumbing and kitchen remodel (2015), upstairs bath, flooring and interior paint (2016). Two-story home built with block/wood frame and well-maintained. Spacious, split floor plan and great room concept makes for easy entertaining. Living and dining areas wow with white paneled walls, vaulted ceilings and wood beams. Oversized windows offer fabulous views from every room! Ceramic, hardwood and plush carpet adorn the floors. Chef’s kitchen features antique-white cabinetry, black granite countertops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, wall oven, glass cooktop, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Upstairs bedroom offers an additional loft-style workspace or reading area. Spa-like bath invites you to enjoy the oversized glass shower enclosure, double vanity and granite countertops. Step outside and take in the seabreeze and tropical surroundings along the balcony where there’s plenty of room for casual seating, lounge chairs and more. Laundry room includes a stackable washer/dryer and cabinetry for storage. *NOTE* Boat lift is not available for use! Occasional use of space adjacent to the dock permitted for boat and jet skis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 BAY ESPLANADE have any available units?
819 BAY ESPLANADE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 BAY ESPLANADE have?
Some of 819 BAY ESPLANADE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 BAY ESPLANADE currently offering any rent specials?
819 BAY ESPLANADE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 BAY ESPLANADE pet-friendly?
No, 819 BAY ESPLANADE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 819 BAY ESPLANADE offer parking?
Yes, 819 BAY ESPLANADE offers parking.
Does 819 BAY ESPLANADE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 BAY ESPLANADE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 BAY ESPLANADE have a pool?
No, 819 BAY ESPLANADE does not have a pool.
Does 819 BAY ESPLANADE have accessible units?
No, 819 BAY ESPLANADE does not have accessible units.
Does 819 BAY ESPLANADE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 BAY ESPLANADE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa