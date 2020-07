Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A quaint two bedroom, two bath, beach bungalow with a screened side porch, detached garage with workshop, outdoor shower and fenced, over-sized backyard surrounded by fruit trees just two blocks from the beach. Come and enjoy the tranquility on the north side of Clearwater Beach. NO SMOKING ALLOWED! Tenant Application, Credit and Background Check, First and Last Month's Rent and Security Deposit prior to occupancy.