All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:17 PM

713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE

713 Fairwood Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

713 Fairwood Forest Drive, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Don’t miss this newly updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car carport, townhouse. All brand-new paint, new tile flooring, new stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, cabinets, counter-tops, ceiling fans. Both bedrooms upstairs with new carpet and each having their own private bathroom. Master bedroom has a nice covered deck for relaxing. Both front and back of townhouse have a porch. Full size washer & dryer. Close to shopping, entertainment and Florida's most beautiful beaches. In operable fireplace. NO PETS. All measurements are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE have any available units?
713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE have?
Some of 713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Lindru Gardens
711 S Lincoln Ave
Clearwater, FL 33756
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa