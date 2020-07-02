713 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Don’t miss this newly updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car carport, townhouse. All brand-new paint, new tile flooring, new stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, cabinets, counter-tops, ceiling fans. Both bedrooms upstairs with new carpet and each having their own private bathroom. Master bedroom has a nice covered deck for relaxing. Both front and back of townhouse have a porch. Full size washer & dryer. Close to shopping, entertainment and Florida's most beautiful beaches. In operable fireplace. NO PETS. All measurements are approximate.