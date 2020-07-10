707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE

Amenities

Free standing small home. 2/1 with extra den. Living room with decorative fire place/electric and sep dining room. Kitchen with washer and dryer. Roof new 6 years ago with new A/C, water heater, paint in and outside. Bathroom with bathtub and shower. The house has been rewired and has new braker panel. Ceiling fans. Washer/dryer inside unit adjacent to the kitchen and water heater. stove refrigerator. 2 assigned parking spaces on Eldridge St. Only entrance from Osceola Ave, beside house 705 N. Osceola Ave. NO pets allowed on the property.