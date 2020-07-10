All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE

707 North Osceola Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

707 North Osceola Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Free standing small home. 2/1 with extra den. Living room with decorative fire place/electric and sep dining room. Kitchen with washer and dryer. Roof new 6 years ago with new A/C, water heater, paint in and outside. Bathroom with bathtub and shower. The house has been rewired and has new braker panel. Ceiling fans. Washer/dryer inside unit adjacent to the kitchen and water heater. stove refrigerator. 2 assigned parking spaces on Eldridge St. Only entrance from Osceola Ave, beside house 705 N. Osceola Ave. NO pets allowed on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE have any available units?
707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE have?
Some of 707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 N OSCEOLA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa